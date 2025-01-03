MAH MHMCT CET 2025 Registration Begins Tomorrow At cetcell.mahacet.org- Check Eligibility And Other Details Here

MAH CET Registration 2025: The State Cell Maharashtra has announced the registration dates for MAH MHMCT CET 2025. The registration process will start tomorrow, January 4, and interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org. According to the official notice, the registration will be open until January 20.

"МАН МHMCT-CET-2025 Entrance Examination for Admission to Professional Courses in admission to first year of two year full time post graduate degree course in hotel management and catering technology (MHMCT) courses through State Common Entrance Test Cell, Mumbai for the academic year 2025-26 will be held at the various examination centers within Maharashtra State", reads the official notification.

MAH CET Registration 2025:Eligiblity Criteria

The candidate must have completed a bachelor's degree in Hotel Management and Catering Technology or an equivalent program from an institution recognized by AICTE or approved by the Central/State government. The applicant should have secured at least 50% marks in their graduation. For candidates from backward class categories, economically weaker sections, and persons with disabilities (only from Maharashtra State), the minimum required marks is 45%.

MAH CET Registration 2025: Documents required

Candidates should have the following documents ready before filling out the MAH MHMCT CET 2025 application form to avoid last-minute issues: