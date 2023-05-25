mahahsscboard.in Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 Declared, Direct Link To Download Class 12th Board Scorecards Here

Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2023 Declared: Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education has declared the Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 or Maharashtra Board 12th Result 2023 on the offficial website mahahsscboard. Students can now check and download their Maharashtra Board 12th Result 2023 from the official website following the simple steps given below or through the direct link here.

Steps To Download Maharashtra HSC, SSC Result 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website - mahahsscboard.in or mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 or Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 link

Step 3: In the newly opened tab enter the required details like roll number, date of birth etc

Step 4: Click on Submit and your Maharashtra Board Result 2023 will appear on your screen

Step 5: Download your result and take a printout for future reference

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 Direct Link (To Be Activated At 2 PM)

This year the Maharashtra HSC board examination was conducted from February 21 to March 21, 2023, and around 14 lakh students have appeared for class 12th board exams.