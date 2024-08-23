Maharashtra Board Class 10th, 12th Supplementary Results 2024 Released at mahresult.nic.in- Check Direct Link Here

Maharashtra Board Supplementary Results 2024: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announced the Maharashtra HSC and SSC Supplementary Results 2024 on Friday, August 23, 2024. Students who took the Class 10th and 12th supplementary exams can access their scorecards on the official website, mahahsscboard.in, or at mahresult.nic.in. The Class 10 supplementary exams were held from July 16 to July 30, 2024, while the Class 12 exams took place from July 16 to August 8, 2024, for general and bifocal courses.

For Class 10, the supplementary exams were conducted in two shifts: the first shift from 11 am to 2 pm, and the second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm. For Class 12, the exams were also held in two shifts: from 11 am to 2 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm. The regular Maharashtra SSC results were declared on May 27, 2024, while the HSC results were released on May 21, 2024. This year, 1,560,154 students registered for the Class 10 exam, with 1,549,326 appearing. Out of those, 1,484,431 students passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 95.81%.

Maharashtra Board Supplementary Results 2024: Steps to check here

Go to the official website at mahresult.nic.in.

On the homepage, locate and click on the link for the SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) Supplementary Results.

A new page will open, prompting candidates to enter their login details.

Enter the required credentials and submit.

Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Review the details and download the scorecard.

Print a copy for future reference.

For Class 12, the overall pass percentage was 93.37%. Out of 1,433,331 students who registered for the exam, 1,423,923 appeared, and 1,329,684 passed. This year, the pass percentage for girls was 95.44%, which was 3.84% higher than the boys' pass percentage of 91.60%.