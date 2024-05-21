Maharashtra HSC Result 2024: MSBSHSE Class 12th Result Declared Today- Check Toppers' List And Other Details Here

Maharashtra HSC Result 2024: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the results of the Maharashtra Higher Secondary School Certificate Examination, or HSC. According to the official announcement, 93.37 percent of students passed the exam. Students should take note that the HSC Result 2024 download link will be given at 1 pm on the official website- mahresult.nic.in.Maharashtra Board conducted the HSC 12th Exam 2024 from February 21 to March 19. Konkan is once again the best performing division on the state board, with a pass rate of 97.91 percent.

Over 14 lakh students took the tests, and the results are now available. A total of 14,33,331 students registered, 14,23,923 appeared, and 13,29,684 passed the exam.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2024: Steps to download here

Step 1: Visit mahresult.nic.in, the official website.

Step 2: From the homepage, select the notification link "Maharashtra HSC result 2024".

Step 3: Enter the roll number and mother's name.

Step 4: To submit, select the "View Result" option.

Step 5: The result will appear on the screen.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2024: Toppers' List Here

Maharashtra HSC Result 2024: Last year trends

In 2023, the overall pass rate was 91.25%. The pass rate for girls was 93.29%, while for boys it was 89.14%. This year, 95.44% of girls passed, while 91.60% of boys passed. Science is the top-performing stream. Around 15 lakh students passed the Maharashtra HSC exam in 2024, with 7 lakh of them being science students.