Maharashtra Board likely to declare SSC Result 2021 soon, here’s how to check results

New Delhi: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is likely to release the results of Maharashtra SSC Board results 2021 soon. Once the results are out, students can check their results on the official websites at mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.in.

The MSBSHSE is yet to officially announce the date of the Class 10 result.

Earlier, the School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad in an interview had said that the Maharashtra Class 10th result would be declared by July 15, NDTV reported. The result is expected this week.

As per media reports, the preparation of SSC results is at the final stage. Around 15 lakh students had registered for Maharashtra SSC exams this year. However, the Maharashtra government had scrapped the SSC board exams due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

The results will follow the evaluation criteria which will mark students on the basis of their performance in Class 9 and Class 10. Out of the total 100 marks, 50 marks weightage will be given to Class 9 results, thirty marks will be calculated from year-long internal assessments of Class 10 and 20 marks weightage will be given to practical or assignments.

To keep a tab on the Maharashtra SSC Board results, students are recommended to visit the official website of the state board.

How to check Maharashtra SSC Board results 2021:

1. Visit the official Maharashtra results website at maharashtraeducation.com

2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘Maharashtra Class 10 results 2021’

3: You will be taken to a new page. Enter your credentials and log in.

4. Maharashtra SSC Class 10 result will be displayed on your screen.

5. Download and take a printout of the results for future reference.

