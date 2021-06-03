Maharashtra HSC Board Exam 2021: Class 12 exams cancelled after disaster management authority's decision

Mumbai: The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations for Class 12 in Maharashtra stands cancelled after the state disaster management authority headed by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray took a call on Thursday.

Earlier, the government had decided to cancel the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations for Class 12 students. A decision was taken in the state cabinet after most ministers supported the move. The state school education department moved a proposal to the state disaster management authority to take the final decision, officials said.

The state education minister Varsha Gaikwad on Wednesday tweeted, “In view of the current status of the pandemic, projections that children are vulnerable to newer strains and the anxiety among them, the Maharashtra government had demanded that a "Non-Examination Route" be considered for Std XIIth students."

“We'd also stressed on the need for a 'Uniform Assessment Model' across the country. I welcome the Centre's decision to cancel the CBSE board exams,” she added.

The minister said though Class 12 board exams are an important milestone in a student's life, given the current circumstances, the health and mental well-being of children should be prioritised.

Nearly 1.5 million students appear for the Class 12 exams in Maharashtra every year. The state government has already decided to cancel the Class 10 (SSC) examinations due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation. It has also decided to promote the students by evaluating their performance in Class 9 and 10.