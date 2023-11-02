trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2683238
MAHARASHTRA HSC BOARD TIME TABLE 2024

Maharashtra HSC Board Time Table 2024 Released At mahahsscboard.in- Check Latest Update

Stay informed with the latest updates from the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary Education! Check out the official Maharashtra HSC 2024 timetable released on November 2, 2024. Get details on the exam dates, plan your study schedule, and prepare for success in your class 12 board exams.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 02, 2023, 03:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary Education has taken a significant step in the academic calendar by releasing the official Maharashtra HSC (Higher Secondary School Certificate) timetable on November 2, 2024. This announcement comes after the initial provisional timetable was released back in August and subsequently rescheduled for the most recent update.

According to the official notice available on the Maharashtra State Board's website, the theory examinations for class 12 students belonging to the Maharashtra Board for the year 2024 will span from February 21, 2024, to March 19, 2024. This comprehensive timetable covers a range of subjects, ensuring that students have ample time to prepare and perform their best.

The release of the timetable is a crucial event for both students and educators alike. It provides a clear roadmap for students to plan their study schedules and exam preparations effectively. Additionally, it marks the beginning of the countdown to the HSC examinations, a critical milestone for students aspiring to pursue higher education and careers. As the dates draw closer, students will undoubtedly be dedicating themselves to rigorous study routines and revision, with the hope of achieving success in these important exams. 

Maharashtra HSC Board Time Table 2024: 

EXAM DATE Morning Shift  Evening Shift
21-Feb English  -
22-Feb Hindi  German, Japanese, Chinese, Persian
23-Feb Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Sindhi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Bengali Urdu, French, Spanish, Pali
24- Feb Maharashtri Prakrut, Sanskrit Ardhamagadhi, Russian, Arabic
26-Feb  Organisation of Commerce & Management
27-Feb  Logic, Physics  -
28- Feb  Secretarial Practice, Home management -
29-Feb Chemistry Political Science 
2- March Mathematics & Statistics (A/S), Mathematics & Statistics (C) Percussion Instruments 
4- March Child Development, Agriculture Science & technology , Animal science  -
5- March Cooperation -
6- March Biology, history& development of indian music -
7- March Textiles  Bookkeeping and Accountancy
9- March Geology  Economocs 
11-March Food science & Technology  Philosophy, History of Art& Appreciation 
12-March Vocational Paper 1, Commerce Group Paper 1, Agriculture Group Paper 1, Fishry Group Paper 1 Education (A), Skill Subjects
14-March Vocational Bifocal courses paper 2, Commerce group paper 2, Agriculture Group Paper 2, Fishry Group Paper 2 Occupational Orientation
15-March - Geography (A/S/C)
16-March - History (A/S/C)
18-March Defence Studies (A/S/C) -
19-March Sociology (A/S/C) -

 

