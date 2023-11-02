Maharashtra HSC Board Time Table 2024 Released At mahahsscboard.in- Check Latest Update

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary Education has taken a significant step in the academic calendar by releasing the official Maharashtra HSC (Higher Secondary School Certificate) timetable on November 2, 2024. This announcement comes after the initial provisional timetable was released back in August and subsequently rescheduled for the most recent update.

According to the official notice available on the Maharashtra State Board's website, the theory examinations for class 12 students belonging to the Maharashtra Board for the year 2024 will span from February 21, 2024, to March 19, 2024. This comprehensive timetable covers a range of subjects, ensuring that students have ample time to prepare and perform their best.

The release of the timetable is a crucial event for both students and educators alike. It provides a clear roadmap for students to plan their study schedules and exam preparations effectively. Additionally, it marks the beginning of the countdown to the HSC examinations, a critical milestone for students aspiring to pursue higher education and careers. As the dates draw closer, students will undoubtedly be dedicating themselves to rigorous study routines and revision, with the hope of achieving success in these important exams.

Maharashtra HSC Board Time Table 2024: