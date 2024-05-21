Advertisement
MAHARASHTRA HSC 12TH RESULT 2024

Maharashtra HSC Result 2024: MSBSHSE Class 12th Board Result DECLARED On mahresult.nic.in- Check Direct Link Here

Maharashtra HSC result 2024 is out now, the direct link will be activated at 1 PM. To pass the exam, students will need at least 35 percent marks.

May 21, 2024
Maharashtra 12th Result 2024: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) released the Maharashtra class 12 results today, May 21, 2024 via press conference. The Maharashtra HSC result 2024 link will be activated at 1 pm. Students who have taken these exams can check their HSC exam results on the official website (mahresult.nic.in) by entering their roll number and their mother's first name. Apart from the online option, students can also obtain their Maharashtra HSC result 2024 through the SMS facility offered by the Maharashtra Board.. Find the steps and direct link to download the HSC Result 2024.

Maharashtra 12th Result 2024: Direct Link

Maharashtra HSC Result 2024: Steps To Check Class 12th Scores

The Maharashtra Board HSC result 2024 can be accessed online at mahresult.nic.in. Follow these instructions to view the Maharashtra Board 12th HSC result:

Go to the official website, mahresult.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on the 'Maharashtra HSC results 2024' link.
Enter the student's roll number and mother’s name in the provided fields.
Click on the 'View Results' button to submit.
The results will be displayed on the screen.
Take a printout or screenshot of the result for future reference.

To pass, students need at least 35 percent marks. Those who do not achieve passing marks can take supplementary exams.

Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2024: Details to check on MSBSHSE 12th marksheet

Seat number
Name
Subjects
Subject Code
Subject-wise marks
Total marks obtained
Maximum marks
Qualifying status

The HSC 12th result link 2024 will be activate at 1 PM. Students can also check the results via SMS. Note that the online results are provisional. Students should visit their schools to collect original marksheets.

