Maharashtra HSC, SSC Compartment Result 2023: MSBSHSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result Today At 1 PM On mahresult.nic.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard Here

MSBSHSE HSC, SSC Result 2023: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE will be announcing the SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2023 today. Maharashtra Board Class 10th 12th Result will be released today at 1 pm on official website-mahresult.nic.in. SSC, HSC Supplementary Results 2022 date and time, both have been confirmed by MSBSHSE. As per the updates, the Maharashtra SSC Supply results is likely to be declared at 1 pm today. Similarly, even the HSC or 12th Supply results will be declared at 1 pm today.

Maharashtra HSC, SSC Supplementary Result 2023: Here's How To Check MSBSHSE Class 10th, 12th Result

Step 1: Visit the official website – mahresult.nic.in.



STEP 2: On the home page, click on the link for Maharashtra SSC supply result. Enter the required credentials such as roll number and mother name.

STEP 3: Click on the ‘submit’ button.

STEP 4: Maharashtra board 10th result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

STEP 5: Download or take a printout of the Maharashtra 10th result 2023 for future reference.

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Compartment Result 2023: Exam Date

The board conducted the secondary school leaving certificate supplementary written examination for Class 10 from July 18 to August 1 through nine divisional boards of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur and Konkan and the Class 12 supplementary written examination were conducted from July 18 to August 8. The board also conducted the online examination of information technology and general knowledge from August 9 and August 10, 2023.