Maharashtra MHT CET 2024: Exam Date Out - Check HERE

Students of different states are waiting for this opportunity to apply for this exam. The Common Entrance Test (CET) of Maharashtra state has announced the examination date of many exams. Let's have a look.

MAH MBA CET, MMS CET, Mah MCA CET, MHT CET, MAH LLB 5 Years CET, MAH BEd CET, MAH BHMCT CET, MAH BPlanning CET, MAH MPEd CET, MAH AAC CET, MAH MHM CET CET, MAH march CET.

MHT CET 2024: Exam Date Announcement

MHR CET 2024 exam date. According to the authority, it will conduct the MHT CET exam from April 16 to May 2, 2024. The authority promised to release the MHT CET 2024 application form in March 2024.

MHT CET authority will release the MHT CET 2024 notification online at the official website.

MHT CET 2024: Exam Pattern

The exam duration will be 3hr long and examination mode will be completely computer base test (online exam).

Language for Mathematics exam will be in the English language (to communicate definitions). Exma for Physics and Chemistry will be held in English/Urdu/Marathi.

There will be 2 section of exam in 1st section Physics & Chemistry and in 2nd section Mathematics.

Key Information For Aspiring Candidate

Eligibility criteria for MHT CET 2024.

Age Limit: There is no age limit for aspiring candidates.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have passed a 10+2 or equivalent examination from a recognized board/university with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

The conducting authority for MHT CET 2024 is the State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell), of Maharashtra.

MHT CET 2024: Exam Day Guidelines

MHT CET 2024 is a state-level entrance exam that is conducted by the State Common Entrance Test Cell. However Here are some guidelines for you to follow on the exam day:

- Candidates must reach the exam centre at least 30 minutes before the time mention

- Candidates must carry the MHT CET 2024 admit card and valid ID proof such as pan card, aadhar card etc.

- Candidates are not allowed to carry any electronic gadgets such as calculators, mobile phones, or any other prohibited items.

- Candidates can use the rough sheets provided for rough work or for any other use.

- Candidates must manage their time effectively during the exam and attempt all the questions within the given time.

- Stay calm, do not panic or get anxious, and attempt the questions with a clear mind.