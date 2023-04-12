Maharashtra RTE Lottery Result 2023 Released At rte25admission.maharashtra.gov.in- Check Direct Link Here

Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department has announced the Right To Education (RTE) Maharashtra Lottery Result 2023 today, April 12, 2023. Now the candidates and their parents who have submitted the RTE Maharashtra application form and want to select their ward can check and download the RTE Maharashtra Lottery Result 2023 from the official website. The Lottery Result will be available on the official website by using valid login details.

The list of students selected through a lottery and a waiting list will be published on the RTE website for the academic year 2023–2024. Parents of the shortlisted candidate will receive an SMS on their registered mobile numbers, and they must also check the application status by going to the RTE portal and entering the application number there to see if their child has won the lottery or not.

Maharashtra RTE Result 2023: Steps to download

Step 1: Go to the official website - rte25admission.maharashtra.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link available for the RTE lottery results on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Your Maharashtra RTE 2023 result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and get a printout for future use.

Maharashtra RTE 2023: Last Date For Verification

The deadline for the eligible children in the selection list to approach the verification committee for the admission process is from April 13 to April 25, 2023. Parents of selected children should go to the committee and confirm their admission online within the stipulated time and get the receipt from the verification committee for the same.

Maharashtra RTE 2023: Total Applications

A total number of 3,64,390 applications were received against 1,01,969 seats in about 8,828 Maharashtra schools. For more details, parents should visit the official website of RTE 25% admission.