Maharashtra SSC Result 2024: MSBSHE Class 10th Results To Be OUT Soon At mahresult.nic.in- Check Details Here

Maharashtra SSC Result 2024: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will soon issue the Maharashtra Board Class 10th Results 2024. While an official date and time for the MSBSHSE result 2024 declaration are pending, students who took the Maharashtra Board SSC (Secondary School Certificate) examinations can access their online scorecards through the official websites, mahresult.nic.in or results.gov.in. To acquire the Maharashtra SSC mark sheet, students must enter their roll number and mother's first name on the official website. This important information can be found on their admit card or hall ticket, ensuring safe and accurate access to their findings.

Students must receive a 35 percent aggregate and pass both the internal and external exams to pass the SSC March 2024 exam. Those who fail will need to take extra tests. This year, 16 lakh students took the Maharashtra Board 10th Exams, held from March 1, 2024 to March 26, 2024.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2024: Steps to download here

Step 1: Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in.

Step 2: From the homepage, select the notification link "Maharashtra SSC result 2024".

Step 3: Fill in the student's roll number and mother's name.

Step 4: To submit, select the "View Result" option.

Step 5: The result will appear on the screen.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2024: Last year trends

Last year, 15,77,256 students registered to take the SSC exam. There were 7,33,067 girls and 8,44,116 boys among those who took the exam. Last year, 93.83% of students passed the exam. The females had a 95.87% pass percentage.