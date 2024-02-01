Maharashtra SSC Hall Ticket 2024 Released At mahahsscboard.in- Here’s How To Download

Maharashtra SSC Hall Ticket 2024: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education has released the Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Hall Ticket 2024 on its official website, mahahsscboard.in. The Maha SSC or Class 10th admit card may be acquired from the official website. The notice clearly states that admit cards are available for schools to download. Students will receive admission cards from their respective schools in due course.

"All the principals, teachers, students, and parents we would like to inform you that the online admit cards for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination March 2024, applicable to all secondary schools affiliated with the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Pune, are now accessible from the school-login section,” reads the official notice.

Maharashtra SSC Hall Ticket 2024: Steps to download here

1. Go to the official MSBSHSE website, mahahsscboard.in.

2. Go to the homepage and select the Maharashtra Board SSC Admit Card 2024 link.

3. A new page will open, prompting schools to input login details.

4. The admit card will display on screen.

5. Download the same.

MSBSHSE SSC exams will start on March 1 and end on March 26, 2024. The exam will be administered throughout the state at several exam locations. The examination will be divided into two shifts: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for some papers and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.