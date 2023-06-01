Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: MSBSHSE Board Class 10th Result To Be Out Tomorrow, June 2 At 11 AM On mahahsscboard.in- Check Official Update

Maharashtra Board Result 2023: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has confirmed tha official date and time of result. Maharashtra Board Secondary School Certificate SSC result will be declared tomorrow, June 02 at 1 PM on the main official website i.e mahahsscboard. Students who took the Maharashtra Board Class 10th exams can see their results via the official websites, mahahsscboard.in or mahresult.nic.in.

Maharashtra Board Result 2023: Check Official Update

Maharashtra Board Result 2023: Date And Time

Maharashtra board SSC result is expected to be announced today at 2 PM. Maharashtra Board released the Maha HSC result before the SSC Result 2023. In past years, Maharashtra SSC results were mostly announced in first week of June. The result date will be confirmed on the official websitesmahahsscboard.in and mahresult.nic.in. Maharashtra Board conducted the SSC or class 10 Exam between March 2 and March 25, 2023.

Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2023: Exam Date

The Maharashtra Board SSC exams were held from March 2 to March 25, 2023, whereas the Maharashtra Board HSC exams were held between February 21 and March 21, 2023. According to sources, nearly 15 lakh students took the SSC exams, while 14 lakh students took the HSC board examination. The tests were held in 5,033 exam locations throughout the state.

Maharashtra Board Result 2023: Here's How To Download Scorecard

Visit the official website at mahresult.nic.in.

On the home page, click on the Maharashtra SSC result link.

Submit your roll number and the Maharashtra Board result will appear on the screen.

Verify the details mentioned in the result PDF and download it.

Take a printout of the Maharashtra 10th result 2023 for future reference.

According to local media reports, almost 15,77,256 students enrolled for the Maharashtra Board SSC exams 2023, with 8,44,116 boys and 7,33,067 girls taking the test. Approximately 14 lakh students registered for the HSC exams.