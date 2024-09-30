Advertisement
MAHARASHTRA TET REGISTRATION 2024

Maharashtra TET Registration 2024: Last Date Today At mahatet.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

Maharashtra TET Registration 2024: Paper 1 is scheduled to take place on November 11, from 10:30 AM to 1:00 PM, scroll down for more details.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Sep 30, 2024, 11:56 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Maharashtra TET 2024: The Maharashtra State Examination Council, Pune will close the online application process for the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2024 today, September 30. Eligible candidates who haven't applied yet can submit their forms on the official website, mahatet.in, as the fee payment window also closes today. Registration for the test began on September 9. The first paper of the exam is scheduled to take place on November 11, from 10:30 AM to 1:00 PM.

Candidates can download their MAHA TET 2024 admit card using their login credentials until November 10, 2024. Upon downloading, they are advised to review the admit card details, such as candidate name, roll number, exam schedule, exam center address, and exam instructions, to ensure everything is correct.

Maharashtra TET 2024: Steps to apply here

  • Visit the official Maharashtra TET website at mahatet.in.
  • Click on the "Login" tab and select "New Candidate Registration."
  • Fill out the registration form to receive your login credentials.
  • Log in to your account.
  • Enter the required details and upload necessary documents.
  • Pay the application fee.
  • After completing the process, submit the form.
  • Save the confirmation page for future reference.

Maharashtra TET 2024: Eligibility Criteria

  • For Paper 1 (Primary Classes): Candidates should have completed Class 12 and hold a Diploma in Education (DEd) or a Bachelor of Education (BEd).
  • For Paper 2 (Upper Primary Classes): Candidates must have completed Class 12 and possess a graduation degree, along with a DEd or BEd.
  • For Both Paper 1 and Paper 2: Candidates must have completed Class 12 and hold a graduation degree, with DEd or BEd as the required professional qualification.

For either Paper 1 or Paper 2, the application fee is ₹700 for candidates from the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and handicapped candidates (with 40% or more disability). For candidates from other categories, including VJA/DTA, NT-B, NT-C, NT-D, SBC, OBC, SEBC, EWS, and open categories, the fee is ₹1,000.

