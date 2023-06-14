Manabadi AP EAMCET Result 2023 Declared At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in- Check Direct Link Here

AP EAMCET Result 2023: The 2023 AP EAMCET results are announced. The official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, and manabadi.co.in both published the results at 10.30 AM today. The results were announced in a press conference by Vijaywada's state education minister, Botsa Satyanarayana. JNTU Hyderabad administered the AP EAMCET exam for the engineering stream from May 15 to May 19, 2023, and for the agriculture and pharmacy streams on May 22, 2023.

AP EAMCET Result 2023: Direct Link To Check Scores

The exams attracted around 3 lakh 37 thousand students from Telugu states. According to reports, a total of 1,00,559 candidates registered for the BipC stream, out of which 90,573 candidates showed up, and a total of 2,38,180 candidates registered for the MPC stream, out of which 2,24,724 individuals showed up.

AP EAMCET 2023: Steps to check scorecard here

• Visit the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

• Click on the AP EAMCET Result 2023 link when activated.

• Enter your roll number and application.

• The result will be displayed on the screen.

• Download the result and keep a copy

AP EAMCET Result 2023: Exam Date, Passing Marks

The entrance test for Engineering stream candidates was held from May 15 to 19 and for Agriculture and Pharmacy candidates, the exam took place on May 22 and 23. Candidates must obtain at least 25% of the possible points on the EAPCET Exam 2023 to pass. However, candidates from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes are not required to meet any minimum standards.