Manabadi AP EAMCET Result 2023 To Be Declared On June 3 At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in- Steps To Download Scorecard Here

AP EAMCET 2023 Result: Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medicine Common Entrance Test, AP EAMCET 2023 Result will be announced this week. According to the latest update, the EAMCET Result will be declared by June 3, 2023. Once the result is announced, students will be able to check their AP EAMCET Result on the official websites -cets.apsche.ap.gov.in and manabadi.

AP EAMCET 2023: Answer Key Out

AP EAMCET answer key 2023 was issued on 23 May along with response sheets. The AP EAMCET 2023 results will be out on the basis of the final answer key. As of now no particular result date and timings have been announced by the authorities.

AP EAMCET Result 2023: Steps To Download Scorecard

Once the AP EMACET result 2023 is announced, students can check their results by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Log in to the official website of AP EMACET website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ tab on the webpage.

Step 3: Click on the link that says ‘AP EAMCET Result 2023’.

Step 4: Fill in your roll number and other required details in the required fields.

Step 5: Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 6: On the next screen your AP EAMCET result 2023 will be displayed.

Step 7: Download and take a printout of your AP EAMCET result 2023 for future reference.

AP EAMCET 2023: Exam Date

AP EAMCET 2023 Exam was conducted from May 15 to 19, 2023 for the engineering stream and May 22 to 23, 2023 for the AM stream. Around 3 lakh students are expected to have appeared for the common entrance test.