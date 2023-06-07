Manabadi AP ICET 2023 Result To Be Declared Tomorrow At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Scorecard Here

AP ICET 2023 Live: AP ICET 2023 Results will be declared tomorrow, June 8, 2023. The Integrated Common Entrance Test results will be available on the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in and on Manabadi website, manabadi.co.in for students to check once released. According to reports the result will be released at 12 PM. The exam was conducted by the Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Ananthapur on May 24, 2023 for a duration of 2 hours and 30 minutes. AP ICET paper was held in two shifts - 9 AM to 11.30 AM and 3 PM to 5 PM.

AP ICET 2023: Steps To Download Scorecard

- Visit the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

- Click on the link for result on the homepage

- Enter application number, hall ticket number and date of birth

- AP ICET results 2023 will appear on the screen

- Download and save for future reference

AP ICET 2023: Answer Key

AP ICET 2023 Answer key was released on May 26, 2023 at 5 PM and the candidatyes were given time till May 28, 2023 till 5 PM. Results for the same are likely to be released tomorrow. Once they are announced, it will be uploaded on the website. The direct link and steps will be shared here.

AP ICET 2023: Exam Date

AP ICET 2023 was conducted on May 24 and 25. The exam was conducted for a duration of 150 minutes. The question paper included 200 questions for a total of 200 marks. Candidates who secure 25 percent marks in AP ICET 2023 will be assigned ranks in the merit list. The exam authorities will use a tie-breaking method to resolve ties in case of candidates having same scores and a normalisation process to eliminate the difference between difficulty level of question papers in different sessions.