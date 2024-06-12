Manabadi TS TET Results Releasing Today At tstet2024.aptonline.in- Steps To Download Here

TS TET Result 2024: The Telangana School Education Department is set to release the TS TET result today, June 12. Candidates can check and download their rank card and result online if they took the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test. The time of the TS TET 2024 results has not yet been released; candidates are advised to check the official website frequently for changes. In addition, the result will be made available on the third-party website Manabadi. Once the scorecard is available, applicants will need to log in with their date of birth and hall ticket number.

The dates of the TET tests were May 20 To 2 June. The total 2,86,381 applications were received, and 2,36,487 candidates appeared for exam.

TS TET Result 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official website tstet2024.aptonline.in.

Click the link for the TS TET result on the homepage that displays.

A fresh login screen would appear.

Enter your birthdate and hall ticket number.

View and download the outcome.

Print this page off for your future reference.

The TS TET Results results for Papers 1 and 2 will be released together. The Department of School Education (DSE) will provide TS TET certificates to candidates who pass the exam. After passing the TS TET exam, candidates will be deemed qualified for Telangana teaching positions.