MBSE HSSLC Result 2024: Mizoram Class 12th Results To Be Released Today At mbse.edu.in-Check Steps To Download Here

Mizoram Board Result 2024: The Mizoram Board Class 12th results for Science, Commerce, and Arts streams will be released on May 21 at noon. Candidates who took the Class 12 board test can check their scores on the MBSE's official website, mbse.edu.in. The results link will also be available at mbseonline.com. This year's Mizoram Class 12 board examination was held from February 28 to March 28, 2024. The examination took place in a single shift, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The MBSE recently released the class 10 results, which contained a new guideline that allows successful candidates to raise their marks in one subject. In addition, students can request post-publication review or re-evaluation of their response scripts for up to two subjects. The results, issued on May 14, showed a 73.37% passing rate, with 1,332 students obtaining distinction scores.

Mizoram Board Result 2024: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official websites: mbse.edu.in and mbseonline.com.

2. On the homepage, select the MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 option.

3. A new page will open.

4. Fill in your roll number and registration number.

5. Your Mizoram Board 12th Result 2024 will display on the screen.

6. Download and preserve a copy for reference.

Mizoram Board Result 2024: Passing criteria

Students must pass the Mizoram HSSLC Exam 2024 with an aggregate score of at least 33% in each subject. Those who do not obtain the required marks must take the compartment test.