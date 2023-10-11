trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2673743
NewsEducation
NEET PG STRAY VACANCY 2023

mcc.nic.in, NEET PG Counselling 2023 Stray Vacancy Round Registration Ends Today At mcc.nic.in- Direct Link To Apply Here

NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, will close the registration process for the NEET PG Counselling 2023 stray vacancy round on October 11, 2023, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 09:53 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

mcc.nic.in, NEET PG Counselling 2023 Stray Vacancy Round Registration Ends Today At mcc.nic.in- Direct Link To Apply Here

NEET PG Stray Vacancy 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, will close registrations for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test PG Stray Vacancy Round today, October 11, 2023. The form must be submitted via the official website, mcc.nic.in. Candidates who were not assigned seats in the previous rounds may participate in the stray vacancy round. Registration began on October 9, and candidates may apply through October 11, 2023, at 12 p.m. The payment option will be accessible until 3:00 p.m. on October 11, 2023.

According to the schedule, choice locking will be available from 4 PM to 11.59 PM on October 11, 2023. MCC will handle seat allocation from October 12 to October 13, 2023. MCC plans to reveal the seat allocation results on October 14, 2023.

NEET PG Stray Vacancy 2023: Steps to download here

1. Visit the MCC's official website at mcc.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, click the link for NEET PG Counselling 2023 vacant vacancy round registration.

3. In the following step, input the necessary information and click the submit button.

4. Submit an application and pay the application cost.

5. Fill out the form and save the confirmation page.

6. Print it out for future reference

NEET PG Stray Vacancy 2023; direct link here

"For ensuring faithful obedience of time schedule and also keeping in view the limited time available for conducting counselling. All participating institutes/colleges are directed to treat all Saturday and Sunday as working days," reads the official notice.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What did China say on Hamas amid Palestine-Israel war?
DNA Video
DNA: Horrible picture of Israeli war
DNA Video
Israel Hamas Conflict Updates: The most dangerous picture from Israel war
DNA Video
DNA: How Will the World Order Change after Israel-Hamas War?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel will destroy Hamas!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!