mcc.nic.in, NEET PG Counselling 2023 Stray Vacancy Round Registration Ends Today At mcc.nic.in- Direct Link To Apply Here

NEET PG Stray Vacancy 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, will close registrations for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test PG Stray Vacancy Round today, October 11, 2023. The form must be submitted via the official website, mcc.nic.in. Candidates who were not assigned seats in the previous rounds may participate in the stray vacancy round. Registration began on October 9, and candidates may apply through October 11, 2023, at 12 p.m. The payment option will be accessible until 3:00 p.m. on October 11, 2023.

According to the schedule, choice locking will be available from 4 PM to 11.59 PM on October 11, 2023. MCC will handle seat allocation from October 12 to October 13, 2023. MCC plans to reveal the seat allocation results on October 14, 2023.

NEET PG Stray Vacancy 2023: Steps to download here

1. Visit the MCC's official website at mcc.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, click the link for NEET PG Counselling 2023 vacant vacancy round registration.

3. In the following step, input the necessary information and click the submit button.

4. Submit an application and pay the application cost.

5. Fill out the form and save the confirmation page.

6. Print it out for future reference

"For ensuring faithful obedience of time schedule and also keeping in view the limited time available for conducting counselling. All participating institutes/colleges are directed to treat all Saturday and Sunday as working days," reads the official notice.