NEET PG 2023

MCC Starts Registration For NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 1 On mcc.nic.in, Direct Link To Apply Here

Candidates can now register for the NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 1 on the official website - mcc.nic.in, scroll down for the direct link to apply.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 02:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau

MCC Starts Registration For NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 1 On mcc.nic.in, Direct Link To Apply Here

NEET PG 2023 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the registration process for the NEET PG 2023 Counselling process. Candidates who have qualified the NEET PG 2023 will be able to apply for the NEET PG counselling round 1 on the official website - mcc.nic.in following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below

Steps For NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 1 Registration

Step 1: Visit the official website - mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "PG Medical" tab

Step 3: Now click on the link that reads "NEET PG Counselling 2023 Registration"

Step 4: In the newly opened tab, entre your NEET PG 2023 roll number, NEET PG 2023 All India Rank and other details and register

Step 5: Now log in with the computer-generated application number and password

NEET PG 2023 Counselling 2023 Registration - Direct Link

Step 6: Fill out the application form and pay the applicable registration fee

Step 7: Submit your NEET PG 2023 Counselling registration form and save it for future reference.

NEET PG Counselling 2023 Schedule

The MCC will commence the registration process for the first round of counselling for NEET PG today, July 27 and candidates will be able to apply till August 1. The candidates will be able to complete the choice-filling process from July 28 to August 2. The NEET PG Counselling Round 1 Result will be declared on August 5.

Candidates can check and download the complete schedule for NEET 50% AIQ and 100% Deemed/Central Universities/AFMS-only registration /PG DNB seats for MD/ MS/ Diploma/ PG DNB/ MDS courses for the academic year 2023.

