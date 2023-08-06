MCC To Declare NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow On mcc.nic.in, Check Details

NEET PG Seat Allotment Result 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will declare the NEET PG 2023 Counselling seat allotment result for the first round tomorrow, August 7. Candidates who have registered for the 1st round of counselling will be able to check and download the NEET PG counselling result from the official website - mcc.nic.in

NEET PG Counselling 2023 Result Date, Time

The MCC will release the NEET PG 2023 counselling result on August 7 however the time of the announcement of the declaration of the result is not confirmed hence candidates are advised to visit the official website of MCC regularly.



Here's How To Download NEET PG Seat Allotment Result 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website - mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the tab that reads "PG Medical"

Step 3: Now click on the link that reads "FINAL RESULT ROUND 1 PG 2023"

Step 4: A PDF will appear on your screen, check and download

Step 5: Save the NEET PG Seat Allotment Result 2023 for future reference.

Candidates who will be alloted seats in the first round of NEET PG 2023 counselling will be required to upload their documents on the MCC portal and will have to join/report to the alloted institution between August 8 to August 14, 2023. Registration for the second round of counselling will begin on August 18.