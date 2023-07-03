MCC To Start Registration For NEET UG 2023 Counselling Soon On mcc.nic.in, Check List Of Documents Required
MCC will begin the registration process for NEET UG Counselling 2023 soon the official website mcc.nic.in soon, scroll down to check latest update and list of important documents required for the process.
NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will soon coomence the registration for the NEET UG 2023 Counselling process and the official schedule for the same is expected to be released soon on the official website mcc.nic.in. Candidates who have qualified the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 will be able to apply on the official website following the simple steps given below.
Here's How To Apply For NEET UG 2023 Counselling
Step 1: Visit the official website - mcc.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage click on the link that reads"New Registration NEET UG 2023 Counselling"
Step 3: In the newly opened tab entre the required credentials like NEET UG Roll Number, NEET application number etc
Step 4: Now log in again with the NEET UG 2023 Roll number
Step 5: Fill the NEET UG 2023 Counselling Form and pay the counseling fee
Step 6: Complete the choice-filling process by selecting your desired colleges
Candidates must note that the choice-filling process will begin after 2-3 days of commencement of the NEET UG 2023 Counselling registration. Candidates are advised to select as many colleges as possible in the choice-filling process to increase their chances of getting admission to medical colleges.
NEET UG 2023 Counselling Dates
As per the latest reports, the MCC is expected to begin the NEET UG 2023 Counselling by the end of this week however an official confirmation and the schedule are still awaited.
The MCC/DGHS will be doing Counseling for 15% AIQ, 100% Deemed Universities, Central Universities (Delhi University, AMU & BHU including Institutional/ Domicile Quota), ESIC, AFMC(only Registration Part) &I.P University (VMMC & SJH AND ABVIMS & RML& ESIC Dental, Delhi (15% AIQ + 85% Institutional Quota ) 100% AIIMS, 100% JIPMER and B.Sc. Nursing (only 08 Central Institutes).
NEET UG Counselling 2023: List Of Important Documets Required For Process
- NEET UG admit card, rank card
- Photograph of the candidate
- Signature of the candidate
- DOB Certificate (10th pass certificate)
- Qualification Certificate (12th Marksheet or Certificate)
- Category certificate (Other than general)
- Character certificate
- Medical Fitness certificate
- Identity proof(Aadhaar Card/Passport/Voter ID /Pan Card/Driving License/Ration Card)
