Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2779910https://zeenews.india.com/education/mh-cet-2024-3-year-llb-2024-round-2-seat-allotment-result-released-at-cetcell-mahacet-org-check-direct-link-here-2779910.html
NewsEducation
MH CET 2024 3 YEAR LLB 2024

MH CET 2024 3 Year LLB 2024: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Released At cetcell.mahacet.org- Check Direct Link Here

MH CET 2024 3 Year LLB 2024: Candidates can view their results on the official website. Those who have been allotted seats must complete their admission process between August 20 and 23. The list of available seats for Round 3 counseling will be posted on August 24, scroll down for more details.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Aug 19, 2024, 02:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

MH CET 2024 3 Year LLB 2024: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Released At cetcell.mahacet.org- Check Direct Link Here

MH CET 2024 3 Year LLB 2024: The State CET Cell, Maharashtra, announced the Round 2 seat allotment results for the MH CET 3-year LLB 2024 counseling today, August 19. Participants in the second round of counseling can check and download their seat allotment results by visiting cetcell.mahacet.org. To access their MH CET 3-year LLB 2024 seat allotment results, candidates must log in using their registration number and date of birth.

Candidates who have been allotted seats in the MH CET 3-year LLB 2024 must report to their assigned colleges to finalize their admission from August 20 to 23, 2024. On August 24, colleges will update the portal with available seats for Round 3 counseling and the list of admitted candidates.

MH CET 2024 3 Year LLB 2024: Steps to check here

  • Visit the official Maharashtra CET website i.e. cetcell.mahacet.org
  • Click on the link for the MH CET 3-year LLB program.
  • Choose the allotment link and enter your application ID.
  • The Round 2 allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the result for future reference.

MH CET 2024 3 Year LLB 2024; direct link here

Approximately 16,240 seats are available in the 3-year LLB program through the centralized counseling process. The CET Cell conducted the MH CET 3-year LLB exam on March 12-13, 2024, and results were announced on May 3, 2024.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Stone-Pelting During Protest Against Attacks On Bangladeshi Hindus
DNA Video
DNA: Bulldozer action in Udaipur Case
DNA Video
DNA: NASA astronaut shares video of International Space Station
DNA Video
DNA: Is role of 'former principal' suspicious in Kolkata doctor rape-murder?
DNA Video
DNA: Government's ultimatum on madrasas!
DNA Video
DNA: How will justice be done under Mamata Banerjee's rule?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Jizya tax' imposed on Hindus in Bangladesh!
DNA Video
DNA: Elections will be held in three phases in J&K amidst terrorists challenge
DNA Video
DNA: Danger of new virus in the world, reaches Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: Weight loss - How did Khalid lose 567 kg?