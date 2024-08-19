MH CET 2024 3 Year LLB 2024: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Released At cetcell.mahacet.org- Check Direct Link Here

MH CET 2024 3 Year LLB 2024: The State CET Cell, Maharashtra, announced the Round 2 seat allotment results for the MH CET 3-year LLB 2024 counseling today, August 19. Participants in the second round of counseling can check and download their seat allotment results by visiting cetcell.mahacet.org. To access their MH CET 3-year LLB 2024 seat allotment results, candidates must log in using their registration number and date of birth.

Candidates who have been allotted seats in the MH CET 3-year LLB 2024 must report to their assigned colleges to finalize their admission from August 20 to 23, 2024. On August 24, colleges will update the portal with available seats for Round 3 counseling and the list of admitted candidates.

MH CET 2024 3 Year LLB 2024: Steps to check here

Visit the official Maharashtra CET website i.e. cetcell.mahacet.org

Click on the link for the MH CET 3-year LLB program.

Choose the allotment link and enter your application ID.

The Round 2 allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result for future reference.

Approximately 16,240 seats are available in the 3-year LLB program through the centralized counseling process. The CET Cell conducted the MH CET 3-year LLB exam on March 12-13, 2024, and results were announced on May 3, 2024.