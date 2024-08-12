Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2777208
NewsEducation
MH CET 3 YEAR LLB 2024

MH CET 3 Year LLB 2024 Seat Allotment Released At cetcell.mahacet.org- Check Direct Link Here

MH CET 3 Year LLB 2024: Candidates can view their seat allotment status by logging into the official website. Those assigned seats must complete their admission process at the designated college between August 13 and 16, scroll down for more details.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Aug 12, 2024, 05:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

MH CET 3 Year LLB 2024 Seat Allotment Released At cetcell.mahacet.org- Check Direct Link Here

MH CET 3 Year LLB 2024: The State CET Cell of Maharashtra has announced the seat allotment results for the MH CET 3-year LLB 2024 counselling process on August 12. Candidates who qualified and participated in the first round of counselling can now check their seat allotment status by visiting the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

To access the MH CET 3-year LLB 2024 seat allotment results, candidates need to log in using their registration number and date of birth. Those allocated seats in the MH CET 3-year LLB 2024 allotment must visit their assigned college to complete the admission process between August 13 and 16. Following the counselling schedule, colleges will release the list of admitted students on August 17.

MH CET 3-year LLB 2024: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the official website of the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: Navigate to the MH CET 3-Year LLB 2024 counselling section and locate the link or notification for the seat allotment result.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials, such as your application number, date of birth, or password.

Step 4: Once logged in, you will see your seat allotment details, including the assigned college and course.

Step 5: You can also download a PDF copy of your allotment letter for future reference.

MH CET 3-year LLB; direct link here

The centralised counselling process offers approximately 16,240 seats for the 3-year LLB programme. The MH CET 3-year LLB exam was conducted on March 12 and 13, 2024, with the results announced on May 3, 2024.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What is reason for Sisodia's confidence after coming out of jail?
DNA Video
DNA: Will BJP again get trapped in Akhilesh's 'Chakravyuh'?
DNA Video
DNAa: Viral Video of VVIP!
DNA Video
DNA: Terrorist Planning Attack On August 15 Arrested
DNA Video
DNA: Bangladesh's open threat to India!
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the plight of Hindus returning from Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: India-Germany fighter planes conducts combat exercises
DNA Video
DNA: Army bridge built in Sonprayag washed away
DNA Video
DNA: Know, how Olympic medal slipped from Vinesh's hands?
DNA Video
DNA: Why are fundamentalists targeting Hindus in Bangladesh?