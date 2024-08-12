MH CET 3 Year LLB 2024 Seat Allotment Released At cetcell.mahacet.org- Check Direct Link Here

MH CET 3 Year LLB 2024: The State CET Cell of Maharashtra has announced the seat allotment results for the MH CET 3-year LLB 2024 counselling process on August 12. Candidates who qualified and participated in the first round of counselling can now check their seat allotment status by visiting the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

To access the MH CET 3-year LLB 2024 seat allotment results, candidates need to log in using their registration number and date of birth. Those allocated seats in the MH CET 3-year LLB 2024 allotment must visit their assigned college to complete the admission process between August 13 and 16. Following the counselling schedule, colleges will release the list of admitted students on August 17.

MH CET 3-year LLB 2024: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the official website of the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: Navigate to the MH CET 3-Year LLB 2024 counselling section and locate the link or notification for the seat allotment result.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials, such as your application number, date of birth, or password.

Step 4: Once logged in, you will see your seat allotment details, including the assigned college and course.

Step 5: You can also download a PDF copy of your allotment letter for future reference.

The centralised counselling process offers approximately 16,240 seats for the 3-year LLB programme. The MH CET 3-year LLB exam was conducted on March 12 and 13, 2024, with the results announced on May 3, 2024.