MH CET 5-year LLB Counselling 2024: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released At llb5cap24.mahacet.org- Check Steps To Download Here

MHT CET Counselling 2024: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has announced the Round 1 seat allotment result for MH CET 5-year LLB Counselling today, July 29, 2024. Candidates can access their allotment status on the official website llb5cap24.mahacet.org by entering their application number and password.

Shortlisted candidates must report to their respective institutions for document verification and admission between July 30 and August 2, 2024. As per the official schedule, colleges will upload the list of admitted candidates on the portal on August 3.

MHT CET Counselling 2024: Steps to download here

Go to the official website: llb5cap24.mahacet.org.

On the homepage, click the link for the MHT CET round 1 seat allotment 2024 result.

Enter your application number and password.

The MHT CET seat allotment 2024 result will be displayed on the screen.

View and download the allotment letter.

Save the letter for future reference.

Candidates who are allotted a seat that is not their first preference have two options: they can "Freeze" their allotment to confirm their admission, or choose "Betterment" to be considered in the next round. For CET-qualified candidates who have not yet registered for Round III and the Institutional Level Round, the registration period is open from July 20 to August 13.