MHT CET 2024: PCB, PCM Registration Ends Today At cetcell.mahacet.org- Check Steps To Apply Here

MHT CET 2024: The State Common Entrance Test Cell of Maharashtra will conclude the MHT CET 2024 registration window today, March 8, 2024. Candidates who are eligible and interested should register on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test for Admission to Professional Courses in Engineering/Technology, Pharmacy, Planning, and Agricultural Education, administered by the State Common Entrance Test Cell in Mumbai, will be held at several examination centres both within and outside the state. The exam is planned from April 16 to April 30, 2024.

Candidates with Indian nationality who have passed or are appearing for the Class 12/HSC exam or its equivalent test are eligible to take the MHT CET 2024. The exam for Group I - PCM will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and again from 2 p.m. Candidates must be at the examination hall at least one and a half hours early. No candidates will be permitted after 08:45 AM on the morning shift and 1.45 PM on the afternoon shift. Group II - PCB Exam will also take place between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m., as well as between 2 p. The exam will be held in online CBT style. Candidates applying for first-year Pharmacy or Pharm.D programmes must take Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and/or Biology.

MHT CET 2024: Steps to apply here

Step 1: Go to the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: Click the MHT CET 2024 application form link.

Step 3: Fill out the appropriate personal and educational information.

Step 4: Upload all required paperwork.

Step 5: Pay the application cost to finish the registration procedure.

Step 6: Download and print out the confirmation page for future reference.

MHT CET 2024 will consist of three MCQ exam papers, each with 100 marks. The question papers for Physics, Chemistry, and Biology will be in English, Marathi, or Urdu. The question paper will be based on the whole syllabus of Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Mathematics prescribed by the Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research and Training, as well as the Std XI syllabus.