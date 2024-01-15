MHT CET 2024: PCM, PCB Registration Begins Tomorrow At mahacet.org- Check Steps To Apply

MHT CET 2024: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, will commence the MHT CET 2024 application process on January 16, 2024. Interested candidates can apply for PCB and PCM courses through the official MAHACET website at mahacet.org. The application deadline for MAH-MHT CET 2024 is March 1, 2024. The examination for the PCB group is scheduled from April 16 to April 23, while the PCM group examination will take place from April 25 to April 30. CET exams for these courses will be conducted at various centers both within and outside Maharashtra State.

MHT CET 2024: Steps to apply here

Go to mahacet.org, MAHACET's official website.

On the home page, click the MHT 2024 registration link.

Candidates must register on a new website that will be launched.

Sign in to your account after that.

Once you've completed the application and paid the applicable payments, click "Submit."

After downloading the page, make a paper copy of it in case you need it later.

The questions will be based on the new syllabus of the State Council of Educational Research and Training, Maharashtra. The Std. XI curriculum will be given around 20% weight while preparing the question paper, and the Std. XII curriculum will be given 80% weight. Negative marking will not be used, although the level of difficulty in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology will be comparable to JEE (Main) and JEE (Advanced).