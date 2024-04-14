MHT CET Admit Card 2024 Released For PCB Group At mahacet.org- Check Steps To Download

MHT CET 2024: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) admit card for the year 2024 has been released by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra. This admit card specifically pertains to the Physics, Chemistry, Biology (PCB) group. Applicants who have successfully completed their registration process for this entrance examination can now obtain their MHT CET 2024 admit card from the official website, mahacet.org. To access and download the admit card, candidates will need to input their application number and password. It is essential for candidates to carry their MHT CET admit card along with a valid photo ID such as a voter ID card, Aadhar card, or PAN card to the exam center for verification purposes. The MHT CET 2024 PCB exams are scheduled to take place on April 22, 23, 24, 28, 29, and 30.

MHT CET 2024 Admit Card: Direct Link

MHT CET Admit Card 2024: Steps To Download Hall Ticket

- Visit the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

- Navigate to the candidate portal.

- Enter your login credentials and click on the admit card link.

- The MHT CET admit card 2024 for PCB will be displayed on the screen.

- Download and take a printout for future reference.

MHT CET 2024: Exam Details

The MHT CET 2024 exam will be conducted online in computer-based mode. It consists of two sections: Section 1 comprises Physics and Chemistry, while Section 2 includes Biology. The duration of the paper is three hours, and there will be a total of 150 questions evenly distributed across the three sections. The MHT CET 2024 paper carries a total of 200 marks. Candidates will receive one mark for each correct answer in Section 1 and two marks for each correct answer in Section 2, with no negative marking for incorrect responses.