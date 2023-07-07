trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2631963
NewsEducation
MHT CET

MHT CET Counselling 2023: BE, BTech Registrations Ends Today At cetcell.mahacet.org- Direct Link To Apply Here

MHT CET Counselling 2023: The web choices entering for MHT CET 2023 counselling will commence once the counselling registration is completed, scroll down for more details.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 09:39 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

MHT CET Counselling 2023: BE, BTech Registrations Ends Today At cetcell.mahacet.org- Direct Link To Apply Here

MHT CET Counselling 2023: MHT CET Counselling 2023 registrations for BE and BTech programs are set to close today. The MHT CET Counselling due date is today, according to the Maharashtra CAP schedule 2023, and students who have yet to apply for the counseling can do so by visiting the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org and filling out the application form.

According to the MHT CET Counselling 2023 process, after students register, their documents will be scrutinized, and if there are any flaws, the state cell will provide an opportunity to correct them.

MHT CET Counselling 2023: Steps to apply here


cre Trending Stories

1. Visit the official website-cetcell.mahacet.org.

2. On the appeared homepage, click on the MHT CET BE, BTech counselling link.

3. A new login/registration page would open.

4. Enter your application number and date of birth.

5. Access the counselling portal and apply for the counselling.

6. Pay the required fee and submit your application form.

7. Take a print out for the future references

MHT CET Counselling 2023; direct link to apply 

The web options entering for MHT CET 2023 counselling will commence once the counselling registration is completed. Students will be obliged to apply for universities and courses online. The candidates' seats will be assigned by the state cell based on their grades and preferences.Document verification and online application form confirmation will be completed until July 8, 2023.

 

 

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded