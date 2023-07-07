MHT CET Counselling 2023: BE, BTech Registrations Ends Today At cetcell.mahacet.org- Direct Link To Apply Here

MHT CET Counselling 2023: MHT CET Counselling 2023 registrations for BE and BTech programs are set to close today. The MHT CET Counselling due date is today, according to the Maharashtra CAP schedule 2023, and students who have yet to apply for the counseling can do so by visiting the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org and filling out the application form.

According to the MHT CET Counselling 2023 process, after students register, their documents will be scrutinized, and if there are any flaws, the state cell will provide an opportunity to correct them.

MHT CET Counselling 2023: Steps to apply here

1. Visit the official website-cetcell.mahacet.org.

2. On the appeared homepage, click on the MHT CET BE, BTech counselling link.

3. A new login/registration page would open.

4. Enter your application number and date of birth.

5. Access the counselling portal and apply for the counselling.

6. Pay the required fee and submit your application form.

7. Take a print out for the future references

The web options entering for MHT CET 2023 counselling will commence once the counselling registration is completed. Students will be obliged to apply for universities and courses online. The candidates' seats will be assigned by the state cell based on their grades and preferences.Document verification and online application form confirmation will be completed until July 8, 2023.