MHT CET Counselling 2024: CAP Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result Declared At fe2024.mahacet.org- Check Direct Link

MHT CET Counselling 2024: The Maharashtra CET cell has released the provisional seat allotment results for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) Round 1 counselling for 2024 on August 14. Candidates who registered for MAH CET counselling can check their provisional allotment status on the official website, fe2024.mahacet.org.

To view their status, candidates must log in using their application number and date of birth. Those who have been allocated a seat must accept the offer between August 16 and August 18, 2024. To confirm a seat in the program, candidates are required to pay a Seat Acceptance Fee of Rs. 1,000, which is necessary only during the initial seat acceptance process. This fee is non-refundable and serves as a processing charge. Candidates can complete the payment using their login credentials and selecting the online payment option. For further details, please visit the official MHT CET website.

MHT CET Counselling 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official MHT CET website at fe2024.mahacet.org.

On the homepage, click on the link for the MHT CET provisional allotment result.

Enter your login details and click 'Submit'.

Your allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Review the result and download the page.

Print a hard copy for your records.

According to the MHT CET counselling schedule, candidates who have accepted their seats must visit their allotted institute by 5 pm on August 18 to confirm their admission. At the institute, their documents will be verified, their admission status will be updated online, and they will receive a confirmation and fee payment receipt.