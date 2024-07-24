MHT CET Counselling 2024 Registration Ends Today At cetcell.mahacet.org- Check Steps To Register Here

MHT CET Counselling 2024: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) cell in Maharashtra will close the registration window for MHT CET counselling 2024 today, July 24. Candidates seeking admission to BE and BTech courses for the 2024-25 academic year must apply for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) 2024 on the official website. The application fee is Rs 1,000 for general category applicants, Rs 800 for reserved category candidates (SC and ST), and Rs 10,000 for children of NRI, OCI, PIO, and foreign nationals. Payment can be made via credit/debit cards, net banking, or UPI.

MHT CET Counselling 2024: Steps to apply here

Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Click on the 'New Registration' link.

Enter the necessary details to register.

Log in with your generated credentials and complete the application form.

Pay the application fee and upload the required documents.

Download the confirmation page and print it for future reference.

Candidates who have already registered for MHT CET 2024 are exempt from paying the admission registration fee. Before applying for BTech counselling, applicants should verify the eligibility criteria for their specific candidature. According to the counselling schedule, the deadline for document verification and application form confirmation is July 25. The tentative merit list is expected to be released on July 27.