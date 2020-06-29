MP Board class 10, class 12 results 2020 to be declared on mpbse.nic.in; Know how to check

New Delhi: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is likely to declare the MP Board class 10 and class 12 results 2020 online through the websites- mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in.

The results of MP Board class 10 and class 12 are likely to come out in the first week of July.

Students can check the results through the websites- mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in. Follow these steps:

Go to the mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in



Log in by entering your roll number and other details



You will be directed to a new page where you will find the subject-wise results

Notably, the results will be declared without conducting the pending board exams. The MPBSE had decided to conduct the pending exams, however, due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation, it decided against conducting it.

Reportedly, over 11.5 lakh students appeared in the class 10 exam in 2020 while around 8.5 lakh students took the class 12 exams.