MP Board Class 10th, 12th Admit Card 2024 OUT At mpbse.nic.in- Steps To Download Hall Ticket Here

MP Board Exam 2024: The MP Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the admit cards for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams scheduled for 2024. The Class 10 exams are set to commence on February 5, while the Class 12 exams will start from February 6. Students who have completed the exam form submission process can download their admit cards from the official website, mpbse.mponline.gov.in. Additionally, school principals can access the admit cards using the school ID at mpbse.nic.in.

MP Board Class 10th, 12th Admit Card 2024: Steps To Download

- Visit the MP Board official website, mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

- Click on the ‘Download’ link on the homepage.

- Select the MP Class 10, 12 board exam admit card download link from the list.

- The page will be redirected to the admit card download link.

- Enter the roll number and captcha code given and login.

- The Madhya Pradesh board exam admit card will be displayed.

- Check details and download for future reference.

In the event of any errors in the MP Board hall ticket 2024, students are advised to promptly inform school officials. It is crucial to rectify any discrepancies in the admit card before the commencement of the board exams in 2024. Students are required to carry both the school ID card and the MPBSE Board exam 2024 admit card to the examination hall, and they should arrive at least 30 minutes before the scheduled exam time.

According to the MP Board date sheet 2024, the Class 10 exams will be conducted from February 5 to February 28, while the Class 12 annual exams are scheduled to take place from February 6 to March 5.