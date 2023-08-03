MP Board Exams 2024: MPBSE Class 10th, 12th Exam Dates Announced At mpbse.nic.in- Direct Link To Download PDF Here

MP Board Exam 2024: The MPBSE released the 2024 board exam dates on the official website. According to the official announcement, the MPBSE will begin holding Class 10 examinations on February 5, 2024, and Class 12 exams on February 6, 2024. Candidates should know that the datasheet has been posted on the official website, mpbse.nic.in.

Students taking the MP Board Class 10 and 12 board exams for the 2024 session should be aware that the Class 10 exam will be held from February 5 to February 28, 2024. The Class 12 Board Exams will be held from February 6 to March 6, 2024.

MP Board Exam 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official website - mpbse.nic.in. Click on the ‘Timetable’ tab. Click on 'MPBSE HSC Timetable 2024' or 'MPBSE HSSC Timetable 2024' depending on the student's class. Download the MP Board 2024 timetable or print it for easy reference.

The physical education training tests for first-year students will be held on February 5, 8, 10, and 13, and for second-year students on February 7, 9, 12, and 15.