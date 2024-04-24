MP Board Result 2024: Madhya Pradesh Class 10th, 12th Result To Be OUT Today At 4 PM On mpresults.nic.in- Steps To Check Scores Here

MP Board Result 2024: The Madhya Pradesh Board (MPBSE) will release the Class 10th and 12th results today, April 24 at 4 PM. When the MP board 10th and 12th results 2024 will be declared students can check them on the board's official websites, mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in, and mpbse.mponline.gov.in. The direct link will be activated at 4 p.m. The board has scheduled a press conference to announce the results, after which the scorecard download link will be activated.

MP Board Result 2024: Steps To Check Scores

- Visit the official website mpresults.nic.in

- Once live, click on “Class 10th, Class 12th result link”

- Key in your login details and submit

- Check and download the result

- Take a printout for future reference

MP Board Result 2024: Exam Date

The MP board class 10th result was conducted from February 5 to February 28, 2024, while the Class 12 examination was held from February 6 to March 5, 2024. This year, around 16 lakh applicants registered for the MPBSE MP Board 10th and 12th examinations.

MP Board Class 10th, 12th Result: Last Year's Exam Details

According to the MPBSE records, 729426 students registered for the Class 12 board exam in 2023, but only 727044 appeared of which a total of 401366 (55.28%) of students passed the board exams. Female students scored a pass percentage of 58.75% while the boys obtained 52% marks pass percentage in class 12. For the Class 10 Board exams in 2023, 820,014 students registered, but only 815,364 took the exam. Among them, 515,955 students (63.29%) passed. Boys had a pass rate of 60.26%, while girls had a pass rate of 66.47%.