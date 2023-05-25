mpbse.nic.in, MP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2023 Declared, Check Toppers’ List, Pass Percentage Here

MP Class 10, 12 Result 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) issued the MP Board 10th and 12th results 2023 today (May 25). The MPBSE Class 10th and 12th exams were passed by 63.29 percent of students. Mauli Nema has won the MPBSE Class 12th topper award, while Mridul Paal has won the MPBSE Class 10th topper award. Students who took the MP board class 10th and 12th exams can check their results at mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

The board also issued the MP board topper list, overall pass percentage, number of candidates who cleared the examination, and other essential statistics along with the results. Students can view the MP board 10th topper list 2023 and the MP board 12th topper list 2023 on this page.

The MP board class 10 exam was held this year from March 1 to March 27, 2023. Class 12 exams were held between March 2 and April 1. Over 18 lakh kids from throughout the state took the class 10 and 12 board exams.

MP Board Result 2023: Pass Percentage

A total of 63.29 per cent students have passed the MPBSE Class 10th, 12th exams. Mauli Nema has emerged as the MPBSE Class 12th topper and Mridul Paal has secured the first rank in MPBSE Class 10th result

MP Board Class 10th Result 2023: Toppers List

Class 10 topper this year is Mridul Pal.

Rank 2: Indore's Prachi Garhwal, Soni's Kriti Prabha, and Narsinghpur's Sneha Lodhi.

MP Board Class 12th Result 2023: Toppers List

Rank 1Science: Narayan Sharma scored 488 marks

Rank 1, Commerce: Princy Khemasara scored 482 marks

Rank 1, Architecture: Anuj Kumar Thakur secured 484 marks

According to the previous year's data, the board class 12th result was 72.72 percent, with males scoring a higher pass percentage of 69.94% and girls passing percentage of 75.64 percent. whereas the pass percentage for the class's 10 results was 59.54 percent.