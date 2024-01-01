MPPSC SSE Mains 2022 Admit Card Released At mppsc.mp.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

MPPSC SSE Mains 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the admit card for the MP State Services Main exam 2022 today, January 1. Eligible candidates can access their hall tickets from the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in. The Main exam, initially slated for December 26-31, has been rescheduled and is now set to take place from January 8 to 13, 2024. A total of 10,351 candidates have qualified to participate in the Main examination, vying for 457 vacancies as part of the MPPSC SSE recruitment drive.

MPPSC SSE Mains Admit Card 2022: Direct Link

MPPSC SSE Mains Admit Card 2022: Steps To Download

- Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in

- On the homepage, click on the SSE Mains 2022 admit card link

- Key in your login details and submit

- Check and download the admit card

- Take a printout for future reference

The comprehensive selection process comprises the Preliminary exam, Main exam, and an interview round. The MPPSC aims to meticulously fill the vacant positions, emphasizing a thorough evaluation of candidates through these successive stages. Prospective candidates are urged to stay abreast of the revised schedule and ensure timely download of their admit cards to facilitate seamless participation in the upcoming Main exam. For detailed information and updates, candidates are advised to refer to the official MPPSC website.