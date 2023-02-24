MPSC Civil Services Exam 2023: Maharashtra Public Service Commission Releases Notice For Exam Pattern At mpsc.gov.in, Check Latest Update Here

Maharashtra MPSC Exam 2023: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) on Thursday (February 23) issued an official notice regarding the changes in MPSC Civil Services Exam 2023 plan and syllabus. Candidates who are scheduled to appear for the exam can now download the new Maharashtra Civil Service Exam Pattern from the official website- mpsc.gov.in.

MPSC Civil Services Exam Pattern 2023

Taking on Twitter, the MPSC informed that the revised examination plan and syllabus is being implemented from the year 2025, taking into account the demand of the candidates regarding the descriptive nature of the State Services Main Examination, the law and order situation and the additional time to be given to the candidates for preparation.

राज्यसेवा मुख्य परीक्षेच्या वर्णनात्मक स्वरूपाच्या परीक्षेसंदर्भातील उमेदवारांची मागणी, कायदा व सुव्यवस्थेची निर्माण झालेली परिस्थिती व उमेदवारांना तयारीसाठी द्यावयाचा अतिरिक्त कालावधी विचारात घेऊन सुधारित परीक्षा योजना व अभ्यासक्रम सन २०२५ पासून लागू करण्यात येत आहे. — Maharashtra Public Service Commission (@mpsc_office) February 23, 2023

As per media reports, the MPSC has increased the number of questions in the main exam from six to nine of which sevenwill be compulsory papers in the changed exam pattern.

Here's How To Download New MPSC Civil Services Exam Pattern 2023