MPSC CIVIL SERVICES EXAM PATTERN 2023

MPSC Civil Services Exam 2023: Maharashtra Public Service Commission Releases Notice For Exam Pattern At mpsc.gov.in, Check Latest Update Here

As per Maharashtra Public Service Commission, the new MPSC Civil Sevices Exam Pattern 2023 will be implemented in the year 2025.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 24, 2023, 02:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Maharashtra MPSC Exam 2023: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) on Thursday (February 23) issued an official notice regarding the changes in MPSC Civil Services Exam 2023 plan and syllabus. Candidates who are scheduled to appear for the exam  can now download the new Maharashtra Civil Service Exam Pattern from the official website- mpsc.gov.in.
MPSC Civil Services Exam Pattern 2023

Taking on Twitter, the MPSC informed that the revised examination plan and syllabus is being implemented from the year 2025, taking into account the demand of the candidates regarding the descriptive nature of the State Services Main Examination, the law and order situation and the additional time to be given to the candidates for preparation.

As per media reports, the MPSC has increased the number of questions in the main exam from six to nine of which sevenwill be compulsory papers in the changed exam pattern.

Here's How To Download New MPSC Civil Services Exam Pattern 2023 

  • Step 1: Visit to the official website of MPSC - mpsconline.gov.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘Announcement regarding Exam scheme and Syllabus of State Services Main Examination" 
  • Step 3: Enter your login credentials 
  • Step 4:  Download the MPSC Civil Services Exam Pattern 2023 Update 
  • Step 5:  Take printout of new MPSC Civil Services Exam Pattern 2023

MPSC Civil Services Exam Pattern 2023MPSC Exam 2023Maharashtra Public Servicesmpsconline.gov.in

