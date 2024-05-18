MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Admit Card 2024 Released on mpsos.nic.in- Check Direct Link Here

MPSOS Exam 2024: Madhya Pradesh State Open School (MPSOS) has recently announced the release of the MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Admit Card 2024. This essential document is now available for download on the official website mpsos.nic.in. Students preparing for the MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Exam are urged to promptly obtain their admit cards through the provided link on the website. It's imperative to input your roll number and captcha code to access and download the admit card. Remember, the admit card is mandatory for all exam days and must be carried along.

MPSOS Exam Admit Card 2024: Direct Link

Additionally, the Aa Ab Laut Chale (ALC) admit card has also been made available by the Madhya Pradesh State Open School. Students are advised to download their admit cards without delay, ensuring they are well-prepared ahead of the examination.

The admit card holds crucial information such as the student's name, roll number, exam dates, exam center address, candidate's signature and photograph, and essential exam day instructions. It's imperative that all students thoroughly review these guidelines.

MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Admit Card 2024: Steps To Download

- Visit the official MPSOS website at mpsos.nic.in.

- Locate and click on the "Admit Card RJN/ALC Exam May-June 2024" link on the homepage.

- A new page will appear.

- Input your roll number and captcha as prompted.

- Your MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Admit Card will then be displayed on the screen.

- Proceed to download the admit card and ensure to keep a copy for reference.

MPSOS 2024: Exam Details

According to the timetable, the MPSOS RJC/ALC Exam 2024 is scheduled to commence on May 21, Tuesday, with the Hindi subject and conclude on May 31, Friday, covering subjects like Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Sindhi, Music, and Computer.