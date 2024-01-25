trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2713741
NewsEducation
MPSOS RESULT 2023

MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Result 2023: Class 10, 12 Released At mpsosresults.in- Check Direct Link, Steps Here

MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Result 2023: Students who took the exam can check and get their MPSOS results on the official website (mpsos.nic.in). To obtain the results, candidates must input their Roll Number or OS Roll Number, scroll down for more details.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 25, 2024, 12:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Result 2023: Class 10, 12 Released At mpsosresults.in- Check Direct Link, Steps Here

MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Result 2023: The Madhya Pradesh State Open School (MPSOS) released the Ruk Jana Nahi results for the December 2023 session for both classes 10th and 12th. Students who took the exam can check and get their MPSOS results on the official website (mpsos.nic.in). Candidates must input their Roll Number or OS Roll Number to obtain the results. The MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi class 12th exam was held from December 13 to 20, and the class 10th exam from December 15 to 26. The exam was held in a single shift, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. 

MPSOS Result 2023: Here’s how to download 

1. Visit the official website, mpsos.nic.in. 

2. On the homepage, click on the MPSOS Result link.

3. A new login page will open.

4. Enter exam and roll number or OS roll number. 

5. Download the result.

6. Print out for future reference.

MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Result 2023; direct link here

After downloading the results, candidates can view their name, roll number, marks, subject-specific marks, and other information. MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi exams are held twice this year, allowing students to improve their marks. The second component was the exam administered during the December session. This exam is taken by applicants who did not perform well in previous exams.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Special pooja organised in Indonesia on the Ramlala's Pran Pratishtha
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pakistan's Retaliatory Attack Indicates that Iran is Not Well-Liked', says Biden
DNA Video
DNA: First Look of Idol Ramlala inside Ayodhya Ram Mandir goes Viral
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pakistani connection' to rumors on Ram temple
DNA Video
DNA test of 'unethical business policy' of Ola-Uber
DNA Video
DNA: Is there going to be a war between Iran and Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: All You Need to Know About PM Modi's Schedule
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu-Muslim...everyone's happy over Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan in 'extreme fear' after Iran's drone attacks
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Mandir: Ram Lala Idol First Look