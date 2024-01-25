MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Result 2023: Class 10, 12 Released At mpsosresults.in- Check Direct Link, Steps Here

MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Result 2023: The Madhya Pradesh State Open School (MPSOS) released the Ruk Jana Nahi results for the December 2023 session for both classes 10th and 12th. Students who took the exam can check and get their MPSOS results on the official website (mpsos.nic.in). Candidates must input their Roll Number or OS Roll Number to obtain the results. The MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi class 12th exam was held from December 13 to 20, and the class 10th exam from December 15 to 26. The exam was held in a single shift, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

MPSOS Result 2023: Here’s how to download

1. Visit the official website, mpsos.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the MPSOS Result link.

3. A new login page will open.

4. Enter exam and roll number or OS roll number.

5. Download the result.

6. Print out for future reference.

After downloading the results, candidates can view their name, roll number, marks, subject-specific marks, and other information. MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi exams are held twice this year, allowing students to improve their marks. The second component was the exam administered during the December session. This exam is taken by applicants who did not perform well in previous exams.