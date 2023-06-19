Mumbai University First Merit List 2023 Released, Here's How To Check

Mumbai University Merit List: The University of Mumbai has released the Mumbai University first merit list 2023 for admission to various undergraduate courses in some colleges. Candidates who applied for Mumbai University admissions 2023 can now check and download the 1st merit list on the official websites of respective colleges.

Here's How To Check First Merit List Of Mumbai University

Step 1: Visit the official website of Mumbai University Colleges

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link for the 1st merit list for a specific course

Step 3: Download the PDF displayed on the screen

Step 4: Check the list for your name and apply for the further admission procedure

The Mumbai University merit list includes details such as candidate’s name, roll number, registration number, scores, qualifying marks, combined rank, and allotted college. Along with the merit list, the university has also released the cut off for the programmes offered. The document verification process will be conducted till June 20. Selected candidates will be able to pay admission fee till June 27. The second merit list will be announced on June 28.