topStoriesenglish2623661
NewsEducation
MUMBAI UNIVERSITY

Mumbai University First Merit List 2023 Released, Here's How To Check

The document verification process will be conducted till June 20. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 01:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Mumbai University First Merit List 2023 Released, Here's How To Check

Mumbai University Merit List: The University of Mumbai has released the Mumbai University first merit list 2023 for admission to various undergraduate courses in some colleges. Candidates who applied for Mumbai University admissions 2023 can now check and download the 1st merit list on the official websites of respective colleges.

Here's How To Check First Merit List Of Mumbai University

Step 1: Visit the official website of Mumbai University Colleges

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link for the 1st merit list for a specific course

Step 3: Download the PDF displayed on the screen

Step 4:  Check the list for your name and apply for the further admission procedure

The Mumbai University merit list includes details such as candidate’s name, roll number, registration number, scores, qualifying marks, combined rank, and allotted college. Along with the merit list, the university has also released the cut off for the programmes offered. The document verification process will be conducted till June 20. Selected candidates will be able to pay admission fee till June 27. The second merit list will be announced on June 28.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile