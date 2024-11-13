NABARD Office Attendant Admit Card 2024 Released At nabard.org- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

NABARD Office Attendant Admit Card 2024: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has issued the admit card for the NABARD Office Attendant 2024 exam. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website at nabard.org. The admit card will be available until November 21, 2024, the same day the online examination is scheduled to take place. This recruitment drive aims to fill 108 positions within the organization. The registration process began on October 2 and concluded on October 21, 2024. The exam will consist of 120 questions covering reasoning, English language, general awareness, and numerical ability, with a total score of 120 marks. The exam duration is 90 minutes, and all sections, except English, will be available in both English and Hindi. There will be a penalty of 1/4th mark for each incorrect answer.

NABARD Office Attendant Admit Card 2024: Steps to download here

Go to the official NABARD website at nabard.org.

On the homepage, click the link for NABARD Office Attendant Admit Card 2024.

A new page will appear where you need to enter your login credentials.

Your admit card will then be displayed on the screen.

Review the details and download the admit card.

Print a copy for future reference.

NABARD Office Attendant Admit Card 2024: Details mentioned

Candidate’s Name and Roll Number

Registration Number

Exam Date, Shift Timing, Exam Timing, Reporting Timing

Exam Centre Name and Code

Scanned Images of Photograph & Signature

Space for signature & left thumb impression of candidates.

As per the notification, NABARD will verify candidates' eligibility during the recruitment process or at the time of joining, based on the details provided in their online application and any applicable fees. If it is found that any information submitted was false or incorrect, or if the Bank determines that the candidate does not meet the eligibility criteria for the position, their candidature will be cancelled, and they will not be permitted to join.