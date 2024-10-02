NABARD Office Attendant Recruitment 2024 Registration Begins At nabard.org- Check Details Here

NABARD Office Attendant Recruitment 2024: The NABARD Office Attendant Recruitment 2024 online application link is now live! Candidates interested in applying for the position of Office Attendant in Group 'C' in the Subordinate Service at the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) can visit the official website to apply. The application process begins on October 2 and will remain open until October 21, 2024. Candidates with a 10th pass qualification who meet the other eligibility requirements can apply for this role. Selected candidates will earn a salary of approximately ₹35,000, including allowances such as Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), and additional benefits.

To meet the eligibility criteria for NABARD Office Attendant Recruitment 2024, applicants must have completed the 10th Standard (S.S.C./Matriculation) from the respective State/UT under the jurisdiction of the State/Regional Office they are applying to. The age limit for applicants is between 18 and 30 years, meaning candidates must have been born on or after October 2, 1994, and on or before October 1, 2006 (both dates inclusive).

NABARD Office Attendant Recruitment 2024: Here’s how to apply

Visit the NABARD website at nabard.org/career.

On the homepage, click on the ‘Apply Online’ link.

In the new window, click on the ‘New Registration’ link and fill in the required details.

Note the system-generated provisional registration number and password, which will also be sent via email and SMS.

Before final submission, use the "SAVE AND NEXT" facility to review and edit your details, as no changes can be made once registration is completed.

Click the ‘Validate Your Details’ and ‘Save & Next’ buttons to confirm and save your information.

Upload your photo and signature according to the specifications provided.

Proceed to the payment section, make the payment, and submit the application.

Finally, save and print the confirmation page for future reference.

“NABARD would admit candidates on the basis of the information furnished in the ON-LINE application along with applicable requisite fee and shall verify their eligibility at the stage of recruitment process / joining. If, at any stage, it is found that any information furnished in the ON-LINE application is false/ incorrect or, if according to the Bank, the candidate does not satisfy the eligibility criteria for the post, his/ her candidature will be cancelled, and he/she will not be allowed to join,” reads the official notification.