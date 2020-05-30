Nagaland Board HSLC, HSSLC results 2020 declared: Check NBSE results here

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Apart from the official website, students can also check their results at indiaresults.com, examresults.net, exametc.com and results.shikha.

New Delhi: The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) released the HSLC (class 10) results and HSSLC (class 12) results. The NBSE declared the Nagaland board results on the official website at nbsenagaland.com. 

The result has released for the HSLC and HSSLC exams which were conducted between February 13 to March 4, 2020.

The results can be accessed by sending the SMS on the following numbers:

For class 10 (HSLC ) results: SMS-NB10<space>Roll number to 56070

For class 12 (HSSLC ) results: SMS-NB12<space>Roll number to 56070

Here's how to check the NBSE result 2020:

Visit the official website: nbsenagaland.com.

Two links will be shown on the homepage. Click on HSLC result or HSSLC result link to check Class 10 and 12 results, respectively.

It will lead to a result gazette pdf file.

Enter your Roll Number in the space given and see the NBSE result.

Students are advised to take a screenshot of the same for future reference. 

The Nagaland Board exam results were delayed this year due to the coronavirus crisis. After releasing the result, Nagaland Board will issue result documents to students in June, also while observing the health protocols. 

This year, 22,393 students had taken the class 10 HSLC exam, while 15,461 students registered for class 12 HSSLC exams. The Nagaland board exams ended on March 4.

