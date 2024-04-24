Nagaland Board Result 2024: NBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2024 To Be OUT On April 26 At nbsenl.edu.in- Steps To Check Scores

NBSE Result 2024: The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has announced the official date for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examination results. As per the announcement, students who undertook the class 10 and 12 exams can view their results on the official NBSE website, nbsenl.edu.in. This year, a significant change has been introduced as provisional result gazettes will be distributed to all registered institutions alongside mark sheets or pass certificates. Moreover, students can access a soft copy of their results on the board's portal.

NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Result 2024: Steps To Check Scores

- Visit the official website, nbse.nl.edu.in

- Navigate to the NBSE HSLC and HSSLC results link

- Enter your login credentials in the redirected window and click 'submit'

- Access and download your NBSE HSLC and HSSLC results for future reference.

Nagaland Board 2024: Last Year's Result Details

Last year saw an overall HSLC pass percentage of 70.32 percent, with 24,361 students participating in the examination, comprising 11,197 boys and 13,164 girls. Notably, Christy Paul Mathew of Don Bosco Higher Secondary School, Dimapur, clinched the top spot with an impressive 99 per cent.

Nagaland Class 10th Result 2024: Exam Details

The Nagaland HSLC or class 10 board examination were conducted from February 13 to 23. The examination began at 9 am and was held till 12 pm. To download the NBSE HSLC and HSSLC results, visit nbse.nl.edu.in, log in with your credentials, and click 'submit'. If students are not satisfied with their results, they can apply for re-totaling and later for a photocopy of their answer sheets if needed.