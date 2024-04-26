NBSE Result 2024: Nagaland Board Class 10, 12 Results DECLARED At nbsenl.edu.in- Check Steps To Download Here

NBSE Results 2024: The NBSE results 2024 for HSSLC and HSLC exams are declared today April 26, 2024 at 2 pm on the official website. Students can download their Nagaland Board provisional marksheet from the official website, nbsenl.edu.in. Over 60,000 students took this year's Class 10-12 board exams, which were held in 68 centers across the state.

According to the NBSE test schedule, the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Class 10 Examination 2024 was held from February 13–23, 2024, while the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Class 12 Exams 2024 were held from February 12, 2024 to March 6, 2024. The results will be made available both online and offline. This year, 21,689 students enrolled in the HSLC exam, with 15,588 passing the exam. The Class 10 pass percentage was 71.87%. The total pass rate for Class 12 arts is 83.16%, while the commerce and science streams are 87.67% and 80.88%, respectively.



NBSE Result 2024: Here’s how to download

1. Visit the official website, nbsenl.edu.in.

2. On the appearing homepage, click on the NBSE Board 10th and 12th result link

3. A new login page will open.

4. Enter your roll number to access the results.

5. Take a printout for future reference.

In addition to the results, the NBSE portal will allow you to download your migration certificate. The materials will be distributed to the centre superintendents only from May 3 to May 6, 2024.