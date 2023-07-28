ncvtmis.gov.in, NCVT MIS Result 2023: 1st, 2nd Year Result Released At ncvtmis.gov.in- Direct Link, Steps To Check Scores Here

NCVT MIS Result 2023: NCVT MIS IT/ Result 2023 is now available for the first and second years of certificate exams. NCVT ITI diploma course results are available on the official website, ncvtmis.gov.in. Candidates who took the exam can access and obtain their results by entering their roll number and other requested information.

However, NCVT has published a website statement noting that downloading of Marksheet and Certificate on the NCVT MIS Portal has been restricted owing to CTS Exam-related activities till September 17th, 2023.

NCVT MIS Result 2023: Steps to check scores here

1. Visit the official website-ncvtmis.gov.in

2. On the appeared homepage, click on the ITI tab

3. A new webpage would open

4. Click on the NCVT ITI result link

5. A new login page would open

6. Enter your Roll Number, Exam System, Semester and other details as asked

7. NCVT ITI Result will be displayed on your screen

8. Download and take a print out for future references

NCVT ITI is held twice a year, according to the timetable published on the website. Candidates must obtain at least 40% in order to qualify for the exam. Candidates can check their name, scores, section-wise marks, and other details after obtaining the ITI result PDF 2022.

The ITI courses are part of the Craftsmen Training Scheme, which was founded in 1950 by the Directorate General of Training (DGT).