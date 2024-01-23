trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2712892
NEET Application Form Date 2024 To Be OUT SOON At neet.nta.nic.in- Steps To Apply Here

NEET 2024: The exam is scheduled to take place on May 5, 2024. Based on prior trends, registration is expected to begin in March 2024, but the National Testing Agency has not announced an official date, scroll down for more details.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 23, 2024, 12:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
NEET 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will administer the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) Exam. The date for submitting NEET 2024 application forms will be published soon. Based on prior trends, registration is projected to begin in March 2024, but no official date has been set.

The medical entrance examination is set for May 5, 2024. Once registration begins, the NTA will give candidates roughly one month to apply. After successfully registering for NEET UG 2024, a rectification window will open. The exam will be held in 13 different languages: English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

NEET 2024: Steps to apply here

  • Visit the National Testing Agency's (NTA) website at neet.nta.nic.in.
  • Click the "Registration" tab.
  • Create an account by entering your personal and contact information.
  • Log in and complete the application form.
  • Upload the essential documents in jpg and pdf formats, respectively.
  • Submit NEET registration fees category-wise. 

The NEET 2024 Exam will have 200 questions and a total of 720 marks. Out of the 200, only 180 will be attempted. The questions will be MCQs. Physics and Chemistry will have 45 questions each, while Biology (Zoology plus Botany) will have 90 questions.NMC's decision has relaxed the eligibility requirements for taking the NEET UG Exam. Students who passed the 10+2 exam with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as core topics may take the Biology/Biotechnology test at the 10+2 level from any recognised board.

